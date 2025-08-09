BTC polls: BPF has 'no objection' to UPPL tie-up but demands written commitment

Kokrajhar, Aug 9: Amid calls for unity between the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary has said that he has “no objection” to the proposed unification.

Speaking at a campaign rally on Saturday, Hagrama said he is ready to sit with community organisations pushing for the alliance, but highlighted that political agreements should be backed by written commitments rather than verbal assurances.

“ABSU has done a big press conference today. We have no objection to the talks. We wrote and sent them, and we are eager to see positive outcomes. I have no problem with BPF-UPPL unity. But Dipen Boro (ABSU chief) didn’t receive a written response from Pramod Boro, it is only a verbal statement. The verbal thing can reverse anytime; there is no guarantee,” Hagrama said.

Earlier in the day, the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), Ex-BLT Welfare Council, and Ex-NDFB Welfare Association jointly addressed the press at the ABSU Central Office, Bodofa House.

The press meet, attended by ABSU President Dipen Boro, BSS General Secretary Nilkanta Gayari, Ex-BLT Cooperative Society President Mono Kumar Brahma, and Ex-NDFB Welfare Association representative Dangsourang Narzary, reiterated their call for both parties to hold talks before August 12.

Nilkanta Gayari said the organisations had already sent letters to UPPL chief Pramod Boro and Hagrama on August 5 urging dialogue. “The Bodo people want unity between the two parties. This will strengthen our community before the BTC polls,” Gayari said.

Dipen Boro added, “Even the Chief Minister has said such unity would be welcomed. Our aim is to bring both parties to the table before August 12. We are a small community and political divisions will only weaken us.”

In response to the initiative, UPPL president Pramod Boro said, “Only after discussions with the organisations can I say something concrete. The BPF is a completely different chapter. We all want unity in BTR, but unity with a political party is complex and requires careful thought.”

While Hagrama welcomed the idea of talks, he also cautioned against premature optimism. “We will definitely meet the organisations, but whether there will be political unification depends on many factors. No one can do politics by dividing the community. There have been initiatives like this in the past that did not work out. This time, we will see how things unfold,” he told supporters.

The next few days will be critical as both parties weigh the political implications of joining forces, with August 12 set as the deadline for their formal responses.