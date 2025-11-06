‘Speechless, surreal’: Uma recalls debut as India’s WC-winning team meets PM

Guwahati, Nov 6: For Uma Chetry, the first woman cricketer from the Northeast to don India’s colours at an ICC World Cup, the team’s triumph feels like a dream come true.

Meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Wednesday, the young wicketkeeper-batter from Assam’s Golaghat district, spoke with emotion and pride about her journey, her debut and the team’s historic triumph.

“Making my India debut was already very special, but winning the World Cup on debut made it even more special. “I was speechless that day as it felt surreal to play for my country,” Uma said, recalling her emotional first match.

Known for her composure behind the stumps, Uma also shared a lighthearted moment from her debut game.

“It always rains whenever I make my debut. That day too, it rained, but I was just happy and excited to get the chance to represent India. My only aim was to contribute to the team’s victory,” she laughed.









Chetry praised her teammates and coaching staff for their unwavering support and encouragement during the tournament.

“Every teammate believed in me, supported me and guided me on how to handle the pressure. Their faith gave me confidence to perform well,” she said.

Chetry, along with her teammates, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he hosted the Women’s World Cup-winning squad to congratulate them on their inspiring comeback and stellar performance.

During his interaction with the players, the Prime Minister lauded the team’s resilience and sportsmanship, saying their victory had “ignited hope and pride across the nation”, especially among young girls aspiring to make their mark in sports.

For Chetry, already a beacon of inspiration for athletes across the Northeast, the moment carried deep personal significance.

Her meeting with the Prime Minister stood as a powerful reminder of how far women’s cricket, and women athletes from the region, have come in breaking barriers on the national stage.