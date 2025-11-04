Assam cricketers recall Amol Muzumdar’s inspiring role after India’s World Cup win

Guwahati, Nov 4: When Indian women scripted history in Navi Mumbai on Sunday night by lifting the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, much of the praise naturally went to coach Amol Muzumdar the man who united and inspired Harmanpreet Kaur and her team through highs and lows. But, over 2,600 kilometres away in Guwahati, a few familiar faces were celebrating his success with equal pride.

"I'm so happy seeing the Indian women winning the World Cup. It's a moment of glory for all of us. I'm so happy to see Amol bhai's success in keeping the team united and fighting till the end," said Gokul Sharma, former Assam captain and once Muzumdar's teammate, speaking to The Assam Tribune with visible pride.

Muzumdar, who played for Assam during the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons, left a lasting impression on both young and senior cricketers in the squad. For Gokul, he was much more than just a teammate he was a motivator, a mentor, and a constant source of positivity.

“Amol bhai is an extremely positive person. He always used to motivate us and bring a positive vibe into the dressing room, which helped everyone perform better," Gokul recalled.

He fondly narrated a turning point in his career that came during the 2009-10 season, when he was out of the team.

"I was training alone at Nehru Stadium when Amol bhai, who was Assam's captain then, asked Tarjinder Singh (team mate) to call me. He told me to attend the camp the next day and promised he would watch me bat. He kept his word and backed me in the next season. That was a turning point in my career," said Gokul, who went on to represent Assam in 85 first-class matches.

Gokul last met Amol when the Indian women's team played their opening World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. "We had a chat and he was as warm as ever. I asked him about the difference between coaching a men's team and a women's team. He said women are more committed and disciplined in their approach," he recalled with a smile.

Tarjinder Singh, another of Muzumdar's Assam teammates, echoed the same admiration. "I'm so happy for him. He's a great team man. When the team wins, he's the happiest, and when we lose, he's always there to lift everyone's morale," said Tarjinder, now chairman of the Uttarakhand selection committee, speaking over phone from Dehradun.

Recalling an incident from the 2009-10 season, Tarjinder said, "I got out early against Tripura but took a couple of sharp catches in the slips. After the match, Amol bhai told me not to worry about my dismissal because those catches made a big difference in our win. That encouragement boost-ed my confidence and helped me perform better in the next match."

With such mentorship and empathy, Muzumdar has built an enduring legacy-one that extends far beyond Mumbai or the Indian women's dressing room. For his old Assam teammates, his success on the world stage feels deeply personal - a triumph of character as much as cricketing skill.