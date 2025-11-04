Uma Chetry’s rise from Bokakhat to the ICC World Cup inspires a generation

Guwahati, Nov 4: It was perhaps the happiest evening in the life of Dipa Chetry. As the floodlights glittered over the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, she watched her daughter, Uma Chetry, standing tall among world champions a sight that made every struggle worthwhile.

For Dipa, who had travelled from their sleepy Kandulimari village in Bokakhat, Golaghat district, to witness the final, it was a moment beyond words. Her daughter, the first from Assam to play in an ICC World Cup, had now become a world champion. The medal around Uma's neck symbolised not just triumph on the field, but the culmination of years of quiet perseverance, sacrifice, and hope.

Later, a photograph captured hearts across Assam-Dipa, teary-eyed, wearing her daughter's medal, pride and emotion etched deeply on her face. That single frame spoke louder than words could ever do-a mother's joy, the years of hardship, and the realisation of a dream once thought too distant.

"It's something I'll never forget," Dipa was heard saying softly. Beside her, Uma stood with her brother, Gobin Chetry, overwhelmed, yet calm, as if still absorbing the enormity of what had just unfolded. "So happy that words can't express," Uma managed, her voice trembling with emotion.

Uma's journey is one of rare determination. From training with local boys in her village, often without proper facilities, to donning the India cap with pride and now lifting the ICC Women's ODI World Cup - her rise is nothing short of inspiring.

Uma made her international debut on July 7,2024, in the second T20 International against South Africa in Chennai, after being first named to the national squad in 2023. She made her ODI debut against Bangladesh on October 26 in Navi Mumbai - a milestone moment as the first cricketer from Assam to feature in an ICC World Cup.

In domestic cricket, she represents UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League, continuing to grow as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket.

"We are so happy for Uma. She has proved that with hard work and dedication, big things can be achieved," said her childhood coach, Mehboob Alam, speaking to The Assam Tribune. "In Bokakhat, we have very limited re-sources, but what Uma has done has inspired many. I'm sure more girls from every corner of Assam will now dream of playing for India."

As the celebrations continued, one could not miss the image of a mother holding her daughter's medal-a simple yet powerful symbol of Assam's growing presence in world cricket, and of how far dreams can travel when nurtured with faith and resilience.