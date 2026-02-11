Ukhrul Unrest: Manipur govt engages stakeholders, hunt for accused on

Imphal, Feb 11: The Manipur government is engaging with all stakeholders to find a resolution to the ongoing unrest in Ukhrul district, Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho said, adding that efforts are underway to identify those involved in the violence at Litan.

“The Chief Minister, the government, security forces, civil society groups and other stakeholders are involved in finding a solution. We are trying to meet everyone and help them understand the situation. There are positive signs,” the Naga People’s Front leader said, on Tuesday.

He acknowledged that an immediate resolution may not be possible given the prevailing circumstances but expressed hope that the situation would improve soon.

Dikho said authorities are yet to identify those responsible for the violence, but investigations are in progress. “Earlier, there was some confusion following the firing and burning of houses. Now the situation is much clearer,” he added.

In a fresh bout of violence over the alleged assault of a Tangkhul Naga community member in Ukhrul, several abandoned houses were set on fire and shots fired on Tuesday morning, prompting the state government to suspend internet services in the district for five days, police said.

The state government also extended the internet suspension in the Lhungtin sub-division of Kangpokpi district and Phungyar sub-division of Kamjong district for five days.

In a statement, the Home Department said the decision was taken in view of apprehension that anti-social elements may use social media to circulate images, posts and videos that could incite public passions and have serious repercussions on the law and order situation in the state.

