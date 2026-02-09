Violence in Manipur’s Ukhrul triggers heavy displacement, curfew in Litan

Imphal, February 9: Heavy displacement was reported from Litan village and adjoining Mangkot in Manipur’s Ukhrul district after violent clashes between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities left at least 25 houses and four government quarters gutted since February 8.

Fearing further escalation, residents on Monday began fleeing the affected areas on their own, without any organised police-led evacuation.

Villagers were seen leaving in pickup trucks, private vehicles and on foot, carrying mattresses, household utensils and whatever valuables they could salvage.

A preliminary police assessment indicated that the damaged structures included two houses belonging to members of the Kuki community.

Personnel from the nearby Litan Police Station assisted in ensuring the safe movement of civilians and maintaining law and order, while the affected areas were fortified by the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles. Additional security forces have also been deployed.

An FIR has been registered and investigations are underway, police said, adding that the situation is being closely monitored.

On Sunday evening, the District Magistrate of Ukhrul imposed a curfew in Litan village, citing apprehension of a breach of peace between the two communities, with potential risks to human lives and property.

As per the notification issued by District Magistrate Asish Das, movement of people outside their residences has been prohibited from 7 pm on Sunday until further orders.

To restore order, the district administration requisitioned additional forces, including four columns of Assam Rifles, two additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), four columns of the 8 Bihar Regiment and personnel from the 4th Mahar Regiment, official sources said.

Security personnel have also been deployed at Mahadev, Lambui and Shangkai, and along other routes leading to Litan to prevent the movement of suspicious persons.

Police said the violence was triggered by an altercation on the evening of February 7 at Litan Sareikhong, allegedly involving individuals under the influence of alcohol.

A Tangkhul Naga man, identified as Sterling, was reportedly assaulted after switching on a torchlight, which some members of the other group allegedly objected to, claiming it was directed at their faces. He sustained serious injuries and was later shifted to a hospital in Imphal for treatment.

Tensions escalated late Sunday night, with violence reported between 11.30 pm and midnight at Litan Bazar.

Police said sounds of automatic gunshots and rifle fire were heard, triggering panic among residents. Security forces later fired tear gas shells to disperse the two groups that clashed at Litan Sareikhong village, officials said.

Following the initial assault, villagers from nearby Sharkaphung village allegedly demanded that the chief of Litan Sareikhong hand over those involved in the incident, further aggravating tensions.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh, in a social media post on Monday, appealed for calm and restraint.

“Visited RIMS Hospital this morning to meet those injured in the unfortunate Litan incident in Ukhrul District and assured all necessary medical support for their speedy recovery,” he said. Describing the episode as arising out of a “misunderstanding”, the Chief Minister added that the situation was now under control and urged all communities to uphold peace and harmony.

Litan, located about 35 km from Imphal, is a small commercial town inhabited by both Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities and serves as a trading hub for surrounding villages.

Officials said the town’s mixed population and the close proximity of market and residential areas added to the sensitivity of the situation.

Security forces continue to remain on high alert in and around the area.

