Internet cut in Manipur’s Ukhrul for 5 days; village authority flags planned unrest

Imphal, Feb 10: The Manipur government, on Tuesday, ordered the suspension of internet and data services in Ukhrul district for five days as a preventive measure amid a deteriorating law and order situation following multiple arson-related incidents reported from parts of the district.

The decision followed a formal request by Ukhrul District Magistrate Ashish Das to the Commissioner (Home), Government of Manipur, seeking immediate suspension of internet services, citing disturbances posing a serious threat to public safety and peace.

Acting on the request, the Home Department ordered the suspension of internet and data services, including broadband, VPN and VSAT, across the entire revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul district for five days, “with effect from 11.30 am on February 10, 2026”.

“To effectively manage the situation and prevent the spread of misinformation that could exacerbate tensions, it is imperative to temporarily suspend internet services with immediate effect in the district,” Das stated in the notification.

The order was issued under Rule 3 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024, by N. Ashok Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home).

Issued ex parte in view of the emergent situation, the order warned that any violation would invite legal action.

Meanwhile, the Konsaram Village Authority (KVA) condemned the escalation of violence in the district and appealed to the State and Central governments for the immediate deployment of security forces, relief measures and firm action to restore law and order.

In a statement, the KVA alleged that K. Lungwiram Naga village was facing an acute humanitarian crisis. “Currently, K. Lungwiram Naga village has been seized, with its inhabitants held in a hostage-like condition by aggressors, resulting in a grave humanitarian crisis,” the KVA said.

“The villagers are living under constant fear, insecurity and deprivation, with serious threats to their lives, dignity and property,” it added.

The KVA further alleged that the incident was a “heinous and premeditated attack”, naming several village chiefs whom it accused of orchestrating the violence.

Those named include Thangkhulen Vaiphei (chief of L. Munlai), Haopu Vaiphei (chief of Leilon Khunou), Lalboi Vaiphei (chief of Leilon Vaiphei) and Thangboi Vaiphei (chief of Saronphai).

District police officials, meanwhile, reached out to villagers and assured them that steps were being taken to maintain peace and tranquillity in the area.

Even as authorities worked to stabilise the situation, minor fire incidents continued to be reported.

Police said a minor fire broke out at around 12.10 am on Tuesday in K. Lungwiram village, resulting in partial damage to a residential house.

Security forces from nearby areas promptly reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The overall situation in the area remains normal, police said.