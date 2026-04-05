‘Trust deficit must go’: Manipur CM pushes peace, development in Jiribam

Imphal, Apr 5: Reiterating his government’s commitment to restoring normalcy in violence-hit Manipur, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has stressed on the need to bridge the “trust deficit” among communities.

Speaking to the press during his visit to the proposed site of the Inter-State Truck Terminus in Jiribam on Sunday, Singh said achieving lasting peace remains central to his government’s efforts.

“Every community wants peace and we need to remove the trust deficit. My objective is to restore peace,” he said.

Highlighting Jiribam’s emerging role in reconciliation efforts, the Chief Minister noted that the district had recently witnessed a rare coming together of people from different communities, who shared a meal.

He termed the event “memorable” in the aftermath of the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023.

Singh also said the government is exploring the possibility of developing tourism projects at the truck terminus site in consultation with the Town Planning Department, citing the availability of ample land in the area.

Calling it his second visit to Jiribam since assuming office, he said the government is focused on strengthening inter-community bonds while accelerating developmental initiatives in the district.

As part of his three-day visit, the Chief Minister also led a tree plantation drive organised by the Jiribam Forest Division, with MLAs and senior state officials participating in the programme.

The visit comes amid continued efforts by the state government to stabilise law and order and push development in sensitive and previously affected regions of Manipur.

Meanwhile, students of Manipur University staged a demonstration on Sunday, protesting a bomb blast on the campus.

The explosion occurred near the gate of the teachers’ quarters in the Canchipur area around 7.30 pm on Saturday, police said.

Five teachers reside in the quarters, officials added, confirming that no one was injured in the blast. Students held placards reading, “Give us educational freedom, uphold the law, we condemn the blast.”