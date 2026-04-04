Manipur CM travels to Jiribam via NH-37, first since May 2023 violence

Imphal, Apr 4: Amid ongoing efforts to restore normalcy in conflict-hit Manipur, Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh, on Saturday, travelled to Jiribam district via National Highway-37, marking the first such road journey by a sitting Chief Minister since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by BJP state president A. Sharda Devi and a team of eight MLAs, embarked on a three-day visit aimed at strengthening confidence-building measures and addressing concerns of local communities in the sensitive border district, located about 217 km from Imphal.

MLAs accompanying the Chief Minister include Tongbram Robindro, K. Robindro, Sapam Ranjan, H. Dingo, L. Rameshwar, S. Kunjakeshwor (Keba), S. Premchandra, Ashab Uddin, and Noor Hussain.

Senior officials, including the Commissioner (Home) and the Chief Engineer of PWD, are also part of the delegation.

The route passes through Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, adding to the significance of the journey.









According to sources, the visit will include interactions with internally displaced persons (IDPs) and meetings with local leaders to assess the ground situation and address pressing issues.

The outreach is being seen as part of a broader effort by the state government to rebuild trust in violence-affected regions.

Notably, a similar attempt in June 2024 by then Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to visit Jiribam via NH-37 had to be aborted after suspected militants ambushed his advance security convoy near Kotlen in Kangpokpi district, injuring security personnel.

Against this backdrop, Saturday’s road journey underscores a calibrated effort by the government to reassert administrative outreach and rebuild confidence along key transit routes, while reinforcing its commitment to peace and stability in the state.