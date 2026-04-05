Blast inside Manipur University campus sparks panic, no casualties

Imphal, April 5: Panic swept through the Manipur University campus on Saturday evening after a bomb exploded near the Teachers’ Quarters, raising fresh concerns over security within the state’s premier academic institution.

The explosion took place around 7:30 PM at Quarter No. 8 inside the campus. Despite the intensity of the blast, no casualties or damage to property were reported, officials said.

Soon after the incident, a forensic team along with personnel from Singjamei Police Station reached the spot and launched an investigation. The area was immediately cordoned off to ensure safety and facilitate evidence collection.

The sudden explosion triggered alarm among students, many of whom rushed out of hostels and nearby residential quarters. Authorities swiftly responded by sealing the campus gates and regulating movement.

“A large number of students came out after hearing the explosion, but the gates were closed and movement was strictly controlled. No one was allowed in or out without verification,” said Chaothoi, a Master’s student.

Police are yet to issue an official statement regarding the nature of the explosive device or the motive behind the incident. Investigations are currently underway.

The blast comes amid continuing tensions in Manipur, where sporadic security threats have raised concerns, even within educational institutions.