Tourist murder fallout: Meghalaya police register suo motu case over online threats

Guwahati, June 9: Meghalaya Police have registered a suo motu case against individuals posting online messages intended to harm Meghalayans living outside the state, following the murder of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi in Sohra, East Khasi Hills.

At a press briefing in Shillong on Monday, senior police officials highlighted a sharp increase in online threats and abusive comments targeting Meghalaya’s local population in the aftermath of the incident.

“Some individuals have made hurtful statements about the people of Meghalaya, and we have taken cognisance of this. With Meghalayans and students residing across the country, a suo motu case has been registered against those who shared online posts wishing harm upon them. We are also actively monitoring cases of false propaganda,” said David Marak, DIG Eastern Range.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who also addressed the press, stressed the importance of strengthening tourist registration throughout the state.

To ensure transparency and proper documentation, homestay owners and hoteliers have been directed to register visitors diligently.

“Homestay owners and hoteliers have been instructed to ensure thorough registration of tourists, with the Tourism app helping to share visitor information with local police stations and traditional village councils known as Dorbar Shnong,” Tynsong said.

Regarding the murder case, Deputy Chief Minister Tynsong noted that investigations are still in the early stages, with many details yet to emerge.

He referred to the recent surrender of Sonam Raghuwanshi, the wife of the deceased, and the arrest of three contract killers linked to the case.

“The real investigation has just begun. We want the truth to come out. Further updates will be shared as legal proceedings advance. We appeal to everyone to allow the justice process to take its course,” he said.

Police named Sonam as a prime suspect in the murder, with three assailants—Akash, Anand, and Vishal Singh Chauhan—operating under the coordination of Raj Kushwaha, Sonam’s alleged partner.

While the assailants were in Shillong at the time, Kushwaha was reportedly outside Meghalaya.

Marak confirmed Sonam’s surrender at Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur on Sunday evening and said she is in the safe custody of Uttar Pradesh Police. Legal protocols are being followed for her transit and formal statement, he added.