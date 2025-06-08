87 years of service to the nation
North East

Missing tourist in Sohra: NCW directs Meghalaya DGP to submit report in 72 hrs

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has asked DGP Idashisha Nongrang to intensify search operations through advanced means

By The Assam Tribune
A view of Weisawdong Falls in Sohra, where the body of Raja was recovered. (Picture used for representational purpose only)

Bhopal, June 8: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has initiated suo motu action in response to distressing press reports concerning the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi and the disappearance of his wife, Sonam, during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.

Growing suspicions of human trafficking to Bangladesh have heightened concerns, particularly following the discovery of blood-stained clothing and eyewitness accounts placing the couple in the company of unidentified men.

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has formally urged the Director General of Police, Meghalaya, to intensify search operations through advanced means, including drone surveillance, search dogs, and specialised investigative teams.

She has called for a thorough exploration of all possible leads with a detailed report to be furnished within three days.

“…Recent findings, including bloodstained clothing and eyewitness accounts of the couple seen with unidentified men, indicate serious foul play….” the Commission posted on social media.

Simultaneously, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has appealed to the Union Home Ministry to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Yadav also wrote that he has urged the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to order a CBI investigation into this case.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government has ruled out a CBI probe into the murder for now. Backing the state police and the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe the matter, Tourism Minister of Meghalaya, Paul Lyngdoh said that if the investigation being conducted by the state police and the SIT “fail,” then only the next logical step.

“We will not defend or protect any criminal element whether from within or outside,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, a new eyewitness account introduced a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Albert Pde, a local guide from Mawlakhiat village—the main access point to the Double Decker Root Bridge in Nongriat—revealed that he saw Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi accompanied by three unidentified men shortly before Raja was found murdered and Sonam went missing.

As the police continue their investigation, including checking for any link to human trafficking or cross-border movement, the mystery of Sonam’s disappearance remains unsolved.

With inputs from IANS

