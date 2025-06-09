Indore tourist murder in Sohra solved: Wife surrenders, 3 others held in UP

Shillong, June 9: In a major breakthrough, Meghalaya Police, on Monday, confirmed that the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Sohra was allegedly orchestrated by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in the East Khasi Hills.

Three individuals—two from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and one from Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh—have been arrested for the crime, while Sonam surrendered before police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday evening.

All four are accused of conspiring in the premeditated killing of the newlywed man.

“This marks a decisive development in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Raja Raghuvanshi,” said Assistant Inspector General of Police S.R. Marak, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Marak confirmed Sonam’s surrender at Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur and said she is in the safe custody of Uttar Pradesh Police. Legal protocols are being followed for her transit and formal statement, he added.

The Meghalaya Police’s SIT cracked the case following sustained investigations and inter-state coordination.

“This is the outcome of round-the-clock efforts by Meghalaya Police’s SIT, supported by the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, local intelligence units, and police teams across multiple states,” said Marak.

According to the police, Sonam allegedly hired the killers and fled the state after the crime. All four accused will be produced before courts in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh before being brought to Meghalaya on transit remand.

The couple, who had an arranged marriage on May 11 in Indore, were on honeymoon in Assam and Meghalaya.

They reached Meghalaya from Guwahati on May 21 and travelled to Sohra the following day on a rented two-wheeler. They checked into Shipara Homestay at Nongriat village on May 22 to visit the famed double-decker root bridge.

However, the next morning, both went missing. On May 24, their two-wheeler was found abandoned near Sohrarim village between Shillong and Sohra, prompting Raja’s family to file a missing persons’ complaint.

After an intensive search, Raja’s decomposed body was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge below the Wei Sawdong Falls parking area. Sonam remained untraceable until her surrender on June 9.

Calling the investigation one of the most challenging in recent times, AIG Marak said, “We are deeply grateful to the families, citizens of Meghalaya, and our inter-state counterparts for their cooperation throughout this complex investigation.”

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma commended the Meghalaya police for their swift action. “Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved by the Meghalaya Police in the Raja murder case…3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant..well done Meghalaya Police,” he posted on social media.