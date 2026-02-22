Thangsko fallout: 17,000 MT coal, explosives seized in Meghalaya's Jaintia Hills

Shillong, Feb 22: The Meghalaya Police has seized over 17,000 metric tonnes of coal and 25.5 kg of explosive material in East Jaintia Hills district, as part of a crackdown on illegal mining and transportation.

East Jaintia Hills SP Police Pankaj Kumar Rasgania said the district police conducted the raid during the night of February 20-21, recovering the illegally mined coal, and the explosives from abandoned mines. No arrests were made during this operation.

The action comes after Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, taking a suo motu statement on the opening day of the Budget session in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, constituted an enforcement team to intensify daily drives against illegal coal mining and transportation.

The team comprises of Executive Magistrates and officials from the police and the mining and geology departments.

Sangma also informed that a judicial inquiry commission has been notified by the state government, while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Director General of Police to probe the Thangsko incident and illegal coal mining activities in the state.

The development comes after the February-5 blast at an illegal coal mine in the Thangsku area of East Jaintia Hills that killed 34 people and injured several others, prompting stricter enforcement and sustained police operations against unlawful mining activities.

SP Rasgania said 94 FIRs have been registered and 22 people arrested so far since February 5 in connection with illegal mining and transportation.

The Meghalaya High Court is also monitoring related proceedings, and has directed senior police officials to appear during hearings.

Officials said enforcement drives will continue across vulnerable pockets of East Jaintia Hills, with strict legal action against those involved in illegal extraction, storage, and transportation of coal.

A week ago on February 16, East Jaintia Hills police had arrested 14 accused persons involved in illegal coal mining, including seven connected with the Thangsko tragedy.

