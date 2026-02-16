Meghalaya Budget Session: CM Sangma forms enforcement teams, orders raids

Shillong, Feb 16: Following the death of 33 miners in the Thangsko coal mine tragedy in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills, the state government has stepped up its crackdown on illegal mining.

An enforcement team has been constituted, raids and seizures intensified, and additional police personnel and drones deployed across the district to curb unlawful operations.

Making a suo motu statement on the opening day of the Budget session in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said an enforcement team comprising Executive Magistrates and officials from the police and the mining and geology departments has been constituted to intensify daily drives against illegal coal mining and transportation.

He added that in the aftermath of the Thangsko coal mine tragedy, five additional teams have been mobilised to carry out sustained raids and seizures.

“We have also deputed six additional gazette officers, eight additional sub inspectors of police and four additional platoons of armed battalion force,” Sangma informed the House.

The Chief Minister said the teams have seized over 15,000 metric tonnes of coal so far.

Six cranes used in the illegal extraction of coal were dismantled and the process to dismantle others is underway. “Drones are being used to monitor and prevent such illegal activities," he added.

Sangma also informed that a judicial inquiry commission has been notified by the state government, while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Director General of Police to probe the Thangsko incident and illegal coal mining activities in the state.

On the tragedy, he said, “Thirty-three precious lives have been lost,” and informed that Rs 24 lakh has so far been released as financial assistance to the next of kin of the victims.

Eight other affected families are being contacted and the process of paying ex-gratia is underway, with daily communication being maintained to ensure timely disbursement.

The budget session of the Meghalaya Assembly commenced on Monday with members from both treasury and Opposition benches attending the ceremonial opening.

The state budget for 2026–27 is scheduled to be presented on February 20, officials said, and the session will continue till February 27.

In his inaugural address, Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar said that the state is on course to triple its economy by 2032 and called for collective commitment from legislators to ensure that growth translates into better service delivery, sustainable infrastructure and wider opportunities.

Highlighting a 9.66% real GSDP growth and sustained post-pandemic expansion, the Governor said Meghalaya has emerged as the second fastest-growing state in the country and the only one to maintain an average growth rate of around 10% for three consecutive years after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the state’s economy has nearly doubled from Rs 29,508 crore in 2018 to about Rs 59,626 crore in 2025, reflecting the resilience and potential of its people.

The session began with the playing of Vande Mataram in accordance with a recent directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs, followed by the national anthem and the state anthem.

