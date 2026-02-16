14 held in East Jaintia Hills illegal mining case, 7 linked to Thangsko tragedy

Shillong, Feb 16: The East Jaintia Hills police has so far arrested 14 accused persons involved in illegal coal mining, including seven connected with the Thangsko tragedy, which claimed the lives of 33 miners.

The seven accused, arrested in connection with the February 5 tragedy, have been identified as Forme Chyrmang, Shameki War, Process Phawa, Tensing Suchiang, Yoomiki Syih, Ernest Swer and Rangsing Syienlieh alias Mithun.

The police filed a suo-motu case at the Khliehriat police station after the incident. The case no. 14 (2) 2026 covered sections under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.

Two of the main Sections under which the accused have been booked include Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 118 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

Altogether 62 FIRs have been filed before different police stations regarding illegal coal mining in the district. In all, 14 arrests have been made.

Moreover, the police seizure of 15,224.72 metric tonnes of coal and explosive including 25.5 kg of gelatin and 74 detonators, five vehicles, have highlighted the extent to which the illegal coal mafias have been operating in the district with impunity.





By

Staff Correspondent