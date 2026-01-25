Standoff ends at JNIMS as family accepts body of Meitei man killed in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 25: The mortal remains of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, the Meitei man allegedly killed by Kuki militants, were taken from the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) mortuary around noon on Sunday after his family agreed to accept the body.

Scenes of grief unfolded at the mortuary as family members and supporters gathered to bid emotional farewells.

Joint Action Committee (JAC) convenor Sarangthem Sushil said the decision to accept the body was taken as the family wished to perform the last rites and find some measure of peace.

However, he stressed that the agitation would continue until those responsible for the killing are arrested and punished.

According to the JAC, the decision followed consultations with various stakeholders after the state government assured that the case would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), ex-gratia compensation would be provided, and an eligible member of the family would be given a government job, as demanded.

“Our struggle will continue. Accepting the body does not mean the matter is closed,” the JAC said.

Earlier, the family and the JAC had refused to take custody of the body, warning that the situation could escalate into a serious law-and-order crisis if their demands were not addressed.

Rishikanta, was reportedly abducted along with his partner, following which he was brutally killed on January 22.

Videos of the crime, allegedly recorded by the perpetrators, later circulated widely on social media, triggering outrage, protests and renewed calls for accountability across the state.

Meanwhile, the committee reiterated allegations against Rishikanta’s wife, Chingnu Haokip, and demanded her arrest, claiming her role in the incident must be thoroughly investigated.

Authorities have not issued any official statement or confirmed any arrest in connection with the case so far.

The killing has once again brought the spotlight back on security lapses, accountability, and the safety of civilians amid Manipur’s prolonged ethnic conflict.