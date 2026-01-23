Meitei man’s murder case in Churachandpur handed over to NIA: Manipur Governor

Imphal, Jan 23: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday said that the case of the murder of a Meitei man by suspected Kuki militants in Churachandpur has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a thorough probe.

The governor expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He said that the case has been handed over to the NIA.

The governor further said that an intensive combing operation has been launched since Wednesday night to apprehend those responsible, with coordinated efforts involving both state and central forces and operations are being undertaken on a war footing.

He also reiterated that all necessary measures are being taken in accordance with law and expressed profound regret over the tragic loss of life.

Singh belonging to the Meitei community was found murdered after being allegedly abducted by suspected Kuki militants in Churachandpur district, marking a fresh escalation of tensions in restive Manipur.

He was was allegedly abducted along with his wife, Chingnu Haokip, from their residence in the district’s Tuibong area on Wednesday. His body was later found near Natjang village, police said.

Police received information around 10.15 pm on Wednesday, retrieved the body, and sent it to the district morgue.





With inputs from PTI