Meitei man married to Kuki woman abducted, shot dead in Manipur; probe on

Imphal, Jan 22: A man belonging to the Meitei community was found murdered after being allegedly abducted by suspected Kuki militants in Churachandpur district, marking a fresh escalation of tensions in restive Manipur.

The victim, identified as Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh (38), was allegedly abducted along with his wife, Chingnu Haokip, from their residence in the district’s Tuibong area on Wednesday. His body was later found near Natjang village, police said.

Police received information around 10.15 pm on Wednesday, retrieved the body, and sent it to the district morgue.

Police added that militants abducted the couple and took them towards Natjang in the Henglep police station area, where Singh was allegedly shot dead. His wife was later released.

A purported video clip of the incident circulated widely on social media, showing Singh pleading for his life with folded hands before being shot by armed men. However, The Assam Tribune could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

A suo motu FIR has been registered at Churachandpur Police Station, and an investigation is underway. “Efforts are on to nab those responsible,” a police official said.

Singh, a native of Kakching Khunou in Kakching district, was married to Chingnu of Churachandpur and had adopted a tribal name, Ginminthang.

According to local sources, he had returned to Churachandpur from Nepal on January 19.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s sister, Ashalata, said Rishikanta was the third of four siblings and had previously lived and worked in Nepal.

She claimed the family had not been informed about his return and alleged that he may have been called back by the woman (Chingnu).

“He was probably called by the woman,” Ashalata alleged, demanding her arrest. Police have not yet responded to the family’s allegations.

Security agencies are expected to intensify surveillance and preventive measures in sensitive areas to prevent further escalation of violence.

Meanwhile, residents of Kakching Khunou staged protests following the abduction and murder of Mayanglambam Rishikanta (38) on Wednesday night.

Protesters reportedly blocked the Imphal–Sugnu road, disrupting vehicular movement in the area, and demanded swift action and the immediate arrest of those involved in the killing.

The incident has raised concerns that isolated flashpoints and targeted crimes could again stoke ethnic tensions, even as political circles discuss steps towards a popular government and lasting peace.

With inputs from PTI