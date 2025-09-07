PM Modi to visit Manipur on Sept 13; 23 BJP MLAs meet Guv amid popular govt push

Imphal, Sept 7: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on September 13, sources confirmed on Sunday.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first trip to the strife-hit state since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023.

According to the sources, the Prime Minister will first arrive in Churachandpur to meet internally displaced persons (IDPs) before flying to Imphal by helicopter around noon.

There he is expected to address a public gathering at Kangla and will spend only about an hour in the city.

Insiders indicated that the visit comes at a crucial political juncture. There is mounting pressure within the BJP to initiate the formation of a popular government in Manipur, with party leaders expected to leverage the Modi’s presence to deliver visible changes in law and order and governance.

Meanwhile, BJP legislators, led by former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Party President A Sharda Devi, held a crucial meeting at Raj Bhavan with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday.

Twenty-three BJP MLAs attended the 40-minute discussion, which reportedly focused on ensuring the Prime Minister’s visit is smooth and impactful.

The Governor is said to have sought the cooperation of the legislators to make the visit successful.

Notably, both N Biren Singh and Assembly Speaker T Satyabrata, considered a rival contender for the Chief Minister’s post, were present during the meeting with Governor Bhalla, highlighting internal party dynamics ahead of the government formation process.

Preparations in Imphal are now in full swing ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s confirmed visit. The Imphal International Airport and the historic Kangla Fort campus are undergoing major renovations and security upgrades.

A travel advisory issued by the airport has urged passengers to arrive early, citing a “heightened security apparatus.”

At Kangla Fort, over 200 workers brought in from outside the state are busy with large-scale stage preparations, including the construction of a specially designed triangular platform for the event.

Strict security measures have been implemented across the city. Security personnel are deployed round the clock, and visitors to the Kangla Fort gates are being frisked, with two metal detectors in operation.