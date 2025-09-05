PM Modi may address two rallies during his visit to violence-hit Manipur

Imphal, Sept 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to visit strife-torn Manipur on September 13, is likely to address two major rallies during his stay.

If confirmed, this will be his first visit to the state since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023.

Notably, in Churachandpur, preparations are underway for a gathering of nearly 9,000 people at the Peace Ground, where the Prime Minister is expected to deliver a speech and briefly interact with internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The district administration has already declared the area a “no drone zone.” Social activist Thangminlun said that several civil society organisations plan to submit memorandums directly to the Prime Minister.

Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to fly to Imphal and proceed to the historic Kangla Fort, where arrangements are being made for a rally with a capacity of 15,000 attendees.

Ahead of the visit, beautification works are being carried out at Imphal International Airport and inside the Kangla campus, while security measures have been intensified with round-the-clock vigilance.

BJP spokesman Robin Blackie said, “It’s an official visit, however party workers are ready to give a grand welcome and to make sure the Prime Minister has a full house enthusiastic gathering inside Kangla.”

While BJP leaders are gearing up for a show of strength, civil society members and the opposition have urged the Prime Minister to move beyond symbolic gestures and announce concrete measures to address the ongoing crisis.

Congress leaders have emphasised that the people of Manipur expect firm steps to resolve the conflict without compromising the state’s territorial and administrative integrity.

Despite large-scale preparations in both Churachandpur and Imphal, an official confirmation of the Prime Minister’s itinerary is still awaited.