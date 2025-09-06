Imphal gears up for PM Modi's likely visit: Kangla Fort, airport under tight security

Imphal, Sep 6: The city is abuzz with preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to the state, with Imphal International Airport and the historic Kangla Fort campus undergoing major renovations and security enhancements.

A travel advisory issued by the airport urged passengers to arrive early due to a “heightened security apparatus” in place.

Renovations and beautification work are ongoing at the airport in anticipation of the Prime Minister’s arrival, while the adjacent Airport Road (also known as Changangei Airport Road) is seeing black-topping and median beautification work in full swing.

Inside the Kangla Fort campus, more than 200 workers brought in from outside the state are engaged in large-scale stage preparations.

A triangular platform, specially designed for the event, is being constructed by skilled personnel.

Renovations and paintings are progressing rapidly across the campus, and the helipad on the eastern side near the stage has been refurbished.

Strict security measures are in force, with security personnel deployed round the clock. Visitors are being frisked at the gates, where two metal detectors have been installed.

The Manipur Police are recording the name and purpose of every visitor entering the campus. The stage area and the ground where the Prime Minister is expected to address the public have been cordoned off with fine white velvet.

Access to the Kangla Uttara areas, including the symbolic “Kangla Sha” emblem and the helipad, is strictly prohibited for visitors.

Kangla Fort, a popular tourist destination that attracts hundreds of visitors daily, has seen unprecedented activity as authorities work on a war-footing schedule to ensure a smooth event.

The city’s meticulous preparations highlight the significance of the Prime Minister’s visit and the commitment to ensure both grandeur and security during the event.

Though no official communication has been issued, Modi is expected to visit Manipur for the first time since the 2023 ethnic clashes, with possible rallies in Churachandpur and Imphal.