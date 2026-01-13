Petrol pumps reopen across Manipur after talks, tight security assured

Imphal, Dec 13: Petrol pumps across Manipur resumed operations on Tuesday after a three-day shutdown, following talks between the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF) and the State Home Department, easing a fuel crisis that had disrupted daily life and triggered concerns over black marketing.

MPDF convenor Laishram Jogen said the decision to reopen fuel stations was taken after assurances from the government on security arrangements.

He stressed that petrol pumps, being highly sensitive installations, must be adequately protected to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“We have appealed to the public that such incidents should not be repeated, as petrol pumps are explosive and vulnerable areas. We have urged the government to ensure proper security cover at all fuel stations. If such incidents occur again, appropriate compensation should be provided,” Jogen said.

The dealers’ body has also sought compensation for the damage caused during the bomb blast incident at the Moirang petrol pump.

The shutdown, enforced after the blast, had brought fuel distribution across the Valley districts to a standstill.

With pumps shuttered indefinitely, residents faced acute hardship, while reports of illegal sale of fuel surfaced in several areas, keeping the issue in sharp public focus over the past few days.

Earlier in the day, police arrested a 35-year-old active cadre of the banned outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from the Komnao Makha Leikai area of Kakching district in connection with the bomb blast. Police said another suspect has been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

Although no injuries were reported in the blast, the incident triggered widespread panic and prompted fuel dealers to shut down outlets indefinitely as a precautionary measure, exacerbating the disruption.

With fuel supplies now restored, authorities and dealers alike are hopeful that enhanced security measures will prevent further incidents and ensure uninterrupted services across the State.