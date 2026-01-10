Blast at Bishnupur fuel station triggers petrol pump shutdown in Manipur Valley

Imphal, Jan 10: The Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF) has announced closure of all petrol pumps in the “valley area and its peripherals” starting from Saturday till its demands are met.

The move comes in the aftermath of a blast at the Elidas Fuel Station located on the Moirang Kumbi Road in Bishnupur district on Thursday.

The MPDF also sent a letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday in this connection.

The demands include enhancement of security of petrol pumps and dealers.

The Government has been asked to ensure that there is no bomb attack in future and in the event of damage to any petrol pump, compensation should be paid, the MPDF stated.

The maximum monetary compensation should be extended if any dealer or staff member gets injured or killed. The petroleum dealers’ body also demanded compensation for the damage suffered by the Elidas Fuel Station.

Meanwhile, long queues were seen in front of all petrol pumps in and around Imphal following the development.

In a meeting with the State authorities last month, MPDF representatives had flagged its concern over monetary demands and threats being faced by the petrol pump owners.

On that occasion too, it had threatened to shut down oil pumps after December 28. However, the proposed stir was called off following an understanding between the MPDF and the State Government authorities.