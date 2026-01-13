Manipur petrol pump blast: Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup cadre held, hunt on for others

Imphal, Jan 13: A militant of a banned outfit was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a bomb explosion at a petrol pump in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, police said.

The accused, a 35-year-old active cadre of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), was apprehended from the Komnao Makha Leikai area of Kakching district. According to police, the explosion occurred around 8 pm on January 8 when a bomb was hurled at the Elidas fuel station in the Moirang Thana Leikai area.

Though no injuries were reported, the blast triggered widespread panic and led to the indefinite closure of all fuel stations across the valley areas of the state.

Police said the militant’s associates allegedly involved in the incident have been identified, and efforts are underway to arrest them.

Following the explosion, the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF) announced the shutdown of all petrol pumps in the “valley area and its peripherals” on January 10 until its demands are addressed.

The demands include enhanced security arrangements for fuel stations and dealers, assurance against future bomb attacks, and compensation in the event of damage to petrol pumps.





