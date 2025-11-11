Mizoram’s Dampa Bypoll: 75% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Aizawl, Nov 11: A voter turnout of 75.15% was recorded till 3 pm on Tuesday in the Dampa assembly bypoll in Mizoram, seen as a key test for the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) ahead of next year's civic polls.

Polling is underway in all 41 polling stations under tight security with over 20,000 people eligible to vote, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Lalrozama said.

Although there were issues with VVPAT in some polling stations before voting started, they were immediately replaced, he said.

The assembly segment has a mix of Mizo and minority populations like the Chakmas and the Brus.

Dampa is one of the three assembly segments in Mamit district, the lone aspirational district in the state, which shares an international border with Bangladesh and an inter-state boundary with Tripura.

For the ZPM, the result is likely to influence the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) elections on December 3 and the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) poll, which is likely to be held early next year.

If the ZPM wins the polls, it would boost the party's morale amid mounting criticism from opposition parties, observers said.

For the MNF, the bypoll holds special significance, as a defeat would further reduce its strength in the 40-member assembly and jeopardise its claim to the post of leader of opposition.

A party requires at least 10 MLAs for the position, and the MNF currently has nine following Sailo's death.

The BJP, which is striving to expand its base in the Christian-majority state, sees the contest as an opportunity to strengthen its foothold. The party currently has two legislators in the assembly.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July.

PTI