Mizoram Lai Autonomous Council polls: ZPM, MNF to declare candidates on Nov 12

Aizawl, Nov 11: Mizoram’s ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) will announce their candidates for the December 3 elections to the 25-member Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) on Wednesday.

ZPM president Lalliansawta will announce the names of the nominees at a function to be held at the party office here at 11 am on Wednesday, party sources said.

MNF media cell secretary Lallenmawia Jongte told the press that party president Zoramthanga will also declare the name of their candidates on November 12.

Congress spokesperson Lallianchhunga said the party will announce its candidates after the Dampa bypoll results on November 14.

BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia said the party will finalise its list in consultation with the central leadership in Delhi before making it public.

According to the schedule announced by Mizoram state election commission on November 7, polling for the LADC polls will be held on December 3, and counting of votes will be undertaken on December 9.

The last date for filing nomination papers is November 14, while candidates can withdraw their names latest by November 17, the poll panel said.

According to the final rolls published in September, a total of 56,873 voters, including 29,019 women voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the LADC polls, where Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be used.

In the last LADC polls held on December 4, 2020, the MNF, then the ruling party in the state, won 20 out of 25 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged one each and three independent candidates were also elected. The term of the present council will expire on December 18.

PTI