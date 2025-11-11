Mizoram’s Dampa bypoll off to peaceful start; 34.38% turnout by 11 am

Aizawl, Nov 11: Around 34.38% of the 20,790 eligible voters had cast their votes till 11 am on Tuesday in the by-election to the Dampa Assembly seat in Mizoram’s Mamit district.

Polling began at 7 am across all 41 booths in the constituency, which shares borders with Bangladesh and Tripura, and will continue till 4 pm.

Voting is being held under tight security, with Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel deployed at polling stations and along the porous international border to prevent any untoward incidents.

Chief Electoral Officer Lalrozama said the polling process has so far been peaceful. He added that presiding and sector officers have been instructed to remain alert and ensure a free and fair election in line with Election Commission guidelines.

The Dampa bypoll has turned into a five-cornered contest. The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo gospel singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) is represented by its vice-president and former health minister R. Lalthangliana.

The Congress has nominated its state vice-president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana, while the BJP is contesting with Lalhmingthanga as its candidate.

The People’s Conference, founded by former Chief Minister Brigadier T. Sailo, has put up its vice-president K. Zahmingthanga.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo.

The Dampa seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, has a significant minority population, including members of the Chakma and Reang communities.

According to the final electoral rolls published on September 30, there are 10,605 male and 10,185 female voters in the constituency. Counting of votes will be held on November 14.

