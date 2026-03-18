Meghalaya lifts Garo Hills internet ban after law and order review

Shillong, Mar 18: The Meghalaya government, on Wednesday, withdrew the suspension of internet services from all five districts of the violence-hit Garo Hills region after reviewing the law and order situation there.

An order issued by the Home (Political) Department said the earlier notification, dated March 11, which had suspended mobile data and internet services in West Garo, East Garo, South Garo, North Garo and South West Garo hills districts, has been revoked with immediate effect.

The decision to lift the ban was taken after a review of the prevailing situation, which has shown signs of improvement in recent days, the officials said.

The suspension was imposed as a precautionary measure following incidents of violence that led to the deaths of two persons and unrest in parts of the region, particularly in Tura, where clashes, vandalism and damage to property were reported.

Protests erupted over the issue of a GHADC notification barring non-tribals from participating in the tribal council elections, the officials said.

The revocation of the internet suspension order brought relief to residents, businesses and institutions in the Garo Hills region.

The state government had postponed the April 10 elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council till October, citing that there is a need to restore normalcy and ensure a conducive environment for the democratic process.

Meanwhile, police have arrested several people in connection with the violence, and investigations are underway, with authorities indicating that more arrests may follow.

PTI