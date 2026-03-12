GHADC poll unrest: Locals guard neighbourhoods overnight after arson, looting

Shillong, Mar 12: The situation in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district remained tense on Thursday morning following overnight arson and looting, officials said.

Residents in several localities of Tura town kept vigil throughout the night to safeguard their neighbourhoods after incidents of looting, vandalism and arson were reported, they said.

Miscreants looted, vandalised and set fire to several properties, including shops, in different areas of the town, prompting residents to organise themselves and guard their localities to prevent further damage, a senior police officer said.

Among the establishments that were targeted was a liquor store in Tura allegedly belonging to a family member of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. It was looted by miscreants on Wednesday night.

Sources said some anti-social elements attempted to take advantage of the volatile situation by entering residential areas and engaging in unlawful activities.

Officials said community stakeholders and church leaders have initiated efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the region.

Violence erupted in West Garo Hills during protests linked to the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), with demonstrators opposing the participation of non-Garo communities in the filing of nominations for the polls.

Two persons were killed and several others were injured when police opened fire to disperse a mob during clashes in the Chibinang area on Tuesday, officials said.

In the wake of the violence, the Chief Minister on Wednesday announced the postponement of the GHADC elections that were scheduled to be held on April 10.

The state government has also suspended mobile internet services across five districts of the Garo Hills region as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain law and order, officials added.

Curfew continued to remain in force in West Garo Hills district and has been extended till 12 am on March 13, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner V Aggarwal said.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring East Garo Hills district, authorities relaxed the curfew on Thursday from 8 am to 1 pm to allow residents to procure essential items.

The total curfew imposed in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district following the death of two persons in violence in adjoining West Garo Hills district two days ago, officials said.

East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner R P Marak said the relaxation was allowed to enable residents to procure essential commodities, while security forces continued to maintain vigil in sensitive areas.

In the wake of the violence, Chief Minister Sangma also said he had been advised to move to a safer location after receiving information about a possible attack on his residence amid the ongoing unrest in the Garo Hills region, but he did not relocate as he was not afraid.

The Chief Minister, who belongs to the Garo community, also appealed for peace in a video message on Wednesday.

Sangma said he was informed that different groups and several individuals were heading towards his residence with the intention to burn his house at Tura, the headquarters of West Garo Hills, and attack his family.

"Based on this information and in accordance with my security protocol, I was advised to move to another place. However, I did not leave, and I did not agree to relocate, because I am not afraid," he said.

Invoking the legacy of his father, former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma, the CM said he drew courage from him and remained committed to working for the welfare of the people.

"Such actions do not reflect the values of our community and society," he said.

He urged people to resolve the situation through dialogue and not violence.

"Whatever situation we are facing today can only be resolved through dialogue. Let us not resort to violence. Instead, let us respect our systems, put our community and our state first, and work together to restore peace," he added.

