Manipur HC blocks viral videos of Meitei man’s killing in Churachandpur

Imphal, Jan 24: In a swift move to prevent further escalation of tensions in the state, the Manipur High Court intervened to block viral videos showing the brutal killing of a Meitei man in Churachandpur.

The court acted on a writ petition filed by the State government, which cautioned that the continued circulation of the disturbing footage posed a grave threat to public order and communal harmony in an already volatile security environment.

The case pertains to the killing of Mayanglangbam Rishikanta, who was allegedly abducted and murdered by suspected Kuki militants. Graphic videos linked to the incident had spread rapidly across social media platforms, triggering widespread outrage and fear.

Taking urgent cognisance of the matter, Justice A. Guneshwar Sharma was informed by Advocate General Lenin Hijam that the unchecked circulation of the videos has the potential to inflame tensions further.

The State sought immediate directions to the Union of India, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to ensure swift removal of the content.

During the hearing, counsel representing the Centre informed the court that MeitY has already issued blocking orders on January 22 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, read with the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009.

The action was taken based on inputs from the Nodal Officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Centre stated that the URLs in question were disseminating footage of a brutal killing, with clear potential to disturb public peace and order.

The High Court permitted the State to serve notice to social media platforms including Meta, YouTube, Google and WhatsApp through MeitY, and directed the central authorities to submit an updated status report on the implementation of the blocking order.

Noting that the immediate concern raised by the State had been addressed, the court listed the matter for further hearing on February 18, 2026, while underscoring that issues of public safety and law and order remain central to the case.