Manipur CM urges IDPs to help bridge Meitei–Kuki trust deficit

Imphal, Feb 19: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, on Thursday, appealed to the internally displaced people (IDPs) and civil society organisations in the hills and valley areas to cooperate with the state government in its efforts to overcome the trust deficit between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities in the state.

Speaking at a programme of relief distribution among the IDPs at the Alternate Housing Complex, in Imphal West, Singh said, "There are certain places where IDPs cannot enter immediately. We are witnessing a gradual return of peace to the state. However, due to the conflict between the two communities, there exists a trust deficit. I appeal to all the CSOs, IDPs and the people of the communities to overcome this trust deficit."

At the event, the Chief Minister released around Rs 33 crore under various assistance measures to the IDPs through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The event was linked virtually to IDP centres in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts, enabling displaced persons from multiple relief camps to interact directly with the Chief Minister.

Detailing the relief package, Singh said Rs 2,420 per person is being provided to help IDPs replace essential personal items. Families whose houses were fully damaged are being granted Rs 1 lakh in assistance.

He informed that Rs 25,000 as the first instalment has already been released to 9,314 households, while another 434 households will receive the same shortly. In addition, Rs 20,000 will be extended to 9,748 eligible households as part of further support measures.

Students from affected areas highlighted disruptions to their academic pursuits, including lack of access to examination centres.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that around 8,000 Kuki-Zo students have been impacted by the conflict. Of these, approximately 2,000 have continued their studies outside the state, while the government is exploring support mechanisms for the remaining students.

He said the state government is making efforts to ensure that all IDPs return to their native places.

Singh said, "I also appeal to bring love among the IDPs and the people of the hills and the Imphal valley. The government remains open 24 hours to address the grievances of IDPs. We are also working to ensure all of them return to their native homes."

The relief distribution programmes have also been organised in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts in the presence of legislators Paolienal Haokip, LM Khaute, Letzamang and Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen.

"Manipur has 36 communities which have all defended the state since historical times. The state is one and with this thought, the programme is being held in both hills and the valley. MLAs are also working to assist the government," Singh said.

Earlier in January, State Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel had informed that the state government aims to resettle more than 10,000 displaced families comprising more than 40,000 IDPs by March 31 this year.

The Chief Secretary added that the Government has so far released about Rs 124 crore for this purpose.

In December last year, the Manipur government had informed that about 10,000 IDPs from 2,200 families had been resettled in the State.

To further this momentum, approximately 7,000 houses have been sanctioned under the Special PMAY-G (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin) for reconstruction of fully damaged houses.

To monitor the rehabilitation process in the State, a State-level committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary and with the Commissioner (Home), DGP, and other senior officials of the Government as members, had already been formed.

