‘Save Manipur’ rally draws thousands as IDPs, communities join statewide protest

Imphal, Jan 31: A massive rally organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Saturday drew a large turnout across Imphal and other parts of the state, with organisers describing it as a “rally to save Manipur”.

The protest, one of the largest in recent years, saw participation from diverse sections of society, including the internally displaced persons (IDPs), who joined the rally travelling from relief camps and violence-affected areas.

Representatives from the Naga and Pangal communities were also present, lending the mobilisation a cross-community character amid the state’s continuing tensions.

Organisers said their participation highlighted the prolonged displacement and humanitarian challenges faced by thousands since violence broke out more than two-and-a-half years ago.

Addressing the press on the sidelines of the protest, former COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba said that the scale of participation in the rally reflected growing public frustration.

“People of Manipur are standing firm together to send a clear message, either change this proxy war policy or allow Manipur to decide its own aspirations and future,” Athouba said.

Organisers said the size and diversity of participation, particularly by IDPs, marked a significant moment in the ongoing public mobilisation over the Manipur situation. The rally concluded peacefully.

In connection with the rally, a cease-work strike called by the organisers disrupted normal life across Manipur.

Markets remained closed and educational institutions shut for the day, while students participated in large numbers, reflecting discontent over prolonged instability and disruption to academic activities.

Athouba alleged that the situation was being projected as an ethnic conflict without adequate acknowledgment of the Centre’s role.

He further claimed that the crisis is the outcome of what he described as the Government of India’s prolonged “proxy war policy” in Manipur, carried out through armed groups operating under the Suspension of Operations framework.

“There were certain false propaganda and justifications that this crisis is merely an ethnic conflict between two communities and that it has nothing to do with the Government of India,” Athouba said.

He further stated that one year of President’s Rule had failed to restore normalcy in the state.

Alleging serious human rights violations, Athouba said the people of Manipur had endured continued instability for over two-and-a-half years.

“We have waited and tolerated enough. The gross human rights violations in the state have kept the entire population of Manipur in a hostage-like situation for over two-and-a-half years,” he said.

He also accused the Centre of failing to adequately address the issue in Parliament and in the Presidential address, and alleged inaction against armed groups operating in the hill areas.

“The Government of India has even failed to acknowledge the crisis in Parliament. Its policy of empowering narco-terrorist armed groups operating in the hill areas has never been stopped, nor have any effective measures been taken,” he claimed.