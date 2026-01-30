Manipur government to resettle over 10,000 displaced families by March 31

IMPHAL, Jan 30: The Manipur Government aims to resettle more than 10,000 displaced families comprising more than 40,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) by March 31 this year.

Informing this, State Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel said that the Government remains committed to ensuring timely and safe rehabilitation of all displaced persons.

Stating that the Manipur Government has been apprising the people of the progress of the resettlement process, the Chief Secretary added that the Government has so far released about Rs 124 crore for this purpose.

“As on today, about 3,700 families consisting of about 16,500 IDPs have been successfully resettled,” a press release stated.

In December last year, the Manipur Government had informed that about 10,000 IDPs from 2,200 families had been resettled in the State.

To further this momentum, approximately 7,000 houses have been sanctioned under the Special PMAY-G (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin) for reconstruction of fully damaged houses. These units are currently in various stages of completion, the press release issued by the Chief Secretary stated.

Manipur has been in a state of ethnic unrest since May 3, 2023, accounting for the death of more than 260 persons and displacement of 50,000 in violence.

Most of the displaced persons and families are taking shelter at relief camps set up across the State, while some others are staying outside the State.

To monitor the rehabilitation process in the State, a State-level committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary and with the Commissioner (Home), DGP, and other senior officials of the Government as members, had already been formed. “The primary aim of the Government is to gradually and securely rehabilitate IDPs, restore stable living conditions, and enable resumption of livelihoods, education and normal community life,” the release stated.

“The Government’s vision extends beyond mere relocation of IDPs from camps to their homes, rather a holistic transition out of relief camps with focus on livelihood, education, and overall wellness of the IDPs.”





