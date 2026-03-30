Manipur closes 11 relief camps in Kakching; IDPs wary of return

Imphal, Mar 30: In a key sign of gradual normalisation in parts of Manipur, the Kakching district administration has ordered the closure of 11 relief camps sheltering internally displaced persons (IDPs) from March 31, citing progress in resettlement efforts.

The move, however, has also brought to the fore deep anxieties among displaced families who remain uncertain about returning home.

The order, issued by the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Kakching, said the decision was taken in view of the improved law and order situation and ongoing rehabilitation measures, particularly for IDPs from Sugnu, Wapokpi, Tengjeng and Serou.

The camps set to be shut include Old Age Home Kakching, Kalyan Ashram Kakching, Indoor Stadium Kakching, Kongoi Bazar Community Hall, SC/ST Hostel (KMC), Yumbimacha High School, Keirak Sanatombi High School, Hiyanglam Girls Junior High School, Sekmaijin Maning Leikai Panchayat Ghar, Lamjao Upper Primary School, and Langmeidong Higher Secondary School.

Authorities clarified that not all IDPs will be able to return immediately. Those from Moreh, Napat and other vulnerable areas will continue to be housed at Yangbi Girls’ High School in Wabagai due to prevailing security concerns.

Officials acknowledged that while the state government is working to resettle displaced persons across multiple locations, returns remain difficult in several areas due to security risks, damaged infrastructure and a lack of confidence among affected communities.

Even as the administration projects the move as a step towards normalcy, reactions from IDPs present a more cautious picture.

Memi Devi, an IDP from Moreh, voiced apprehension over the future. “Sometimes I feel that everyone will return to their actual places, and only we will be left in relief camps. We feel dejected knowing it will not be easy to return,” she said.

Irengbam Tombi, an IDP from Churachandpur currently staying in a relief camp in Imphal West, echoed similar concerns, pointing to the continuing security challenges.

“We also want to return, which is why we continue to press the state government to allow us. But we also realise that Churachandpur is now entirely Kuki-dominated and our settlements have been wiped out. Who will guarantee our security? Until complete normalcy is restored, who will risk their lives?” she said.

The contrasting narratives underscore the uneven nature of recovery in Manipur, where administrative progress in some districts coexists with persistent insecurity and displacement in others.