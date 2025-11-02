Langol IDPs panic over eviction order, urge Manipur govt to ensure safe return

Imphal, Nov 2: Tension and uncertainty have gripped hundreds of internally displaced persons (IDPs) residing at the Langol Game Village Government Quarters in Imphal after the district administration issued an order directing them to vacate the premises.

Around 200 displaced families, who fled from violence-hit areas during the ethnic clashes of May 2023, have voiced deep concern over the move, saying they have nowhere else to go.

The families have been living at the Langol quarters for nearly two years since they were forced to leave their homes following the outbreak of the conflict.

Despite repeated appeals, the families allege that the government has failed to provide permanent rehabilitation or adequate security guarantees for their safe return to their native villages.

Mutum Yoihemba, an IDP representative from Churachandpur, said the situation had arisen because the government failed to provide security in their home areas.

“It is the government’s fault. We moved out from Churachandpur only because there was no security. Otherwise, we are quite willing to stay in our original homes,” Yoihemba said.

The displaced families had reportedly tried to meet the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Imphal West to convey their grievances, but the DC allegedly refused to meet them.

In a bid to seek official intervention, the IDPs have submitted formal appeals to both the Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West and the Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur, urging the authorities to halt or suspend the eviction order.

“The IDPs from various affected areas—Churachandpur, Moreh, Kwatha, Kangpokpi, Sugnu, and other regions—have been taking temporary shelter in the said quarters since the unfortunate ethnic clash that broke out on May 3, 2023. These families were forced to flee their homes to save their lives and properties, and till date, they remain unable to return due to the prevailing instability and insecurity in their native places,” the memorandum, dated October 31, stated.

Both offices have officially acknowledged receipt of the appeals on November 2, however, the families said that as of now, there has been no official response or assurance from the government.

The displaced persons have urged the authorities to adopt a humane approach, stressing that they are not demanding permanent residence in the government quarters but only temporary shelter until peace and normalcy are fully restored in their native places.

As of now, over 60,000 people remain displaced across Manipur, taking refuge in relief camps, government quarters, and temporary settlements set up after the May 2023 ethnic violence.

While the government has initiated limited rehabilitation efforts, many displaced families continue to demand adequate security, compensation, and safe passage to return to their original homes.