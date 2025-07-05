Manipur aims to resettle internally displaced persons by December

Imphal, July 5: Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh today said that the State Government is working towards resettlement of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) by December with the gradual return of normalcy.

Singh was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of celebration of the second foundation day of the Manipur State Commission for Scheduled Tribes (MSCST) here. Additional Chief Secretary (Tribal Affairs and Hills) Anurag Bajpai and MSCST chairperson T Mathieu Rongmei were also present on the occasion.

The relocation of the IDPs will take place in three phases in July, October, and December. Individuals who are unable to return by the end of the year, will be accommodated in prefabricated shelters as the Government is planning to shut down the relief camps by the end of this year.

Regarding reports on the Prime Minister's visit to Manipur, the Chief Secretary clarified that the State Government has not received any official communication in this regard.

Earlier, Singh proposed that the next foundation day function of the MSCST should be held in a hill district to ensure broader participation by tribal communities. He expressed the hope that with the improving situation in the State, the celebration would witness participation from each tribal community next year.

The Manipur Government has already initiated the process to capture data of IDPs residing in the State. The State has been hit by ethnic strife since a student rally in Churachandpur district turned violent on May 3, 2023. As many as 250 people lost their lives, while more than 50,000 people have been rendered homeless so far.

Most IDPs are still living in relief camps across the State, while others are taking shelter outside the State.