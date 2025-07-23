From ruins to roots: 1st phase of return begins for IDPs in Manipur’s Imphal West

Imphal West, July 23: More than two years after ethnic clashes tore through Manipur—displacing nearly 70,000 people and claiming close to 300 lives—the first signs of return are beginning to surface.

In pockets of Imphal West, notably the villages of Tairenpokpi and New Keithelmanbi, some internally displaced persons (IDPs) have resolved to return to their native homes, signalling a cautious step toward recovery in a still-tense landscape.

While the overall atmosphere remains fragile, the Imphal West district administration is quietly facilitating these initial returns.

“If we go by the records, some displaced persons in areas where the situation is favourable have already returned. Not in large numbers yet, but it's a beginning," M Rajkumar, Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West, told The Assam Tribune.

The administration also plans to prioritise IDPs under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). “Verification is currently underway to ensure genuine beneficiaries receive the housing support they deserve,” he added.

Just days ago, Rajkumar, accompanied by the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), and local police officials, visited the deserted New Keithelmanbi village—once home to 21 families.









IDPs during a public meeting with West Imphal administration. (AT Photo)

They inspected both the relief camps and the village itself to assess conditions for safe resettlement.

A coordinated effort involving the CRPF, Assam Rifles, and the state police is underway to ensure security in these areas.

“It’s a joint operation with inputs from the Superintendent of Police and other law enforcement agencies. We’ve also issued instructions to begin similar inquiries at Tairenpokpi,” Rajkumar said.

Preparations in Tairenpokpi have already begun. The district administration has initiated a thorough cleaning drive, spraying herbicides and mobilising teams from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Medical Services, and the Electricity Department.

“I personally visited the site to oversee operations. We’re trying to make the place liveable again,” said Rajkumar.

A list of nearly 60 families has already been compiled, and efforts are on to provide financial assistance within a week.

“We are not just talking about cash support—moral and logistical supports are equally important,” he stressed.

Basic infrastructure—electrification, water supply, and sanitation—remains a top priority. The administration is also in touch with officials in neighbouring Kangpokpi district to ensure smooth coordination as families return from relief camps spread across the region.

Offering a sigh of relief to those considering the move back, Rajkumar assured that all benefits provided at relief camps—ration supplies, financial aid, and support for self-help groups—would continue post-resettlement.

“We are determined to stand by them, not just until they return, but long after,” he said.

While a full-scale return may still be distant, the groundwork being laid in these two villages marks a shift in the narrative—one of hope, resilience, and the slow rebuilding of broken homes and lives.