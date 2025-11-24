Imphal East tense as Manipur IDPs clash with forces during attempt to return home

Imphal, Nov 24: Hundreds of internally displaced people (IDPs) staying in relief camps in valley areas clashed with security forces at Pukhao and near Dolaithabi Dam in Imphal East district, on Monday.

IDPs from Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman, located at the foothills of the district bordering Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, who had been staying in relief camps, attempted to march towards their homes but were stopped by security forces.

They began moving in groups since morning, despite repeated advisories from security forces urging them not to enter volatile “Red Zone” areas.

The IDPs claimed that, as the annual Sangai festival is being held, "normalcy has been restored" in the state, and they should be allowed to return to their homes.

"We are mostly farmers. Our economic livelihood has been completely cut off after we were forced to flee our homes. Now that the government has said that normalcy has returned. We demand to return home. How long do we stay confined in relief camps? Why can't security forces deal with the militants instead of forcing us to remain in relief camps," S Kumarjit Meitei, a protester told the press.

Barricades were set up across several points in Dolaithabi, but as the crowd swelled, many groups moved past them, bypassing restricted areas.

The security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, they said.





For many, this was their first visit home since displacement nearly two years ago, triggering emotional scenes across deserted localities.

“At places we found kitchen utensils, water basins lying here and there. Fruits and other edible plants are most likely consumed by the security personnel stationed here," an IDP, Noni said.

Another returnee, Mayenbam Jack, described the condition of his home with visible distress, “Tin roofs are lying everywhere. My house broke down on its own. The gate is still intact, the old granary is still standing vacant. I don’t want to return back.”

The mobilisation follows a similar movement in Bishnupur district on the opening day of the Sangai Festival, signalling a growing determination among IDPs to reconnect with their homes despite security restrictions.

Meanwhile, security forces remain on heightened alert as IDPs continue to move through sensitive zones of Imphal East.





With inputs from PTI