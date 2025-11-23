Tension at Manipur buffer zone as Meitei IDPs march for resettlement

Imphal, Nov 23: Tension flared up at the Torbung-Kangvai 'buffer zone' along the border of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts when internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the Meitei community attempted to march towards Churachandpur. Security forces blocked the protesters along the National Highway-2 (Tiddim Road), preventing further escalation of the situation.

The displaced families, sheltered at the Kwakta relief camp, held a demonstration, demanding immediate resettlement in their original homes. They criticised the Government's decision to go ahead with the Sangai Festival at a time when thousands were languishing in relief camps.

"If the Sangai Festival means peace is restored, why cannot we go home?" questioned a protester, Koijam Sarat, expressing frustration over prolonged displacement from home.

The Sangai Festival - Manipur's premier tourism event returned this year after a two-year gap following the ethnic conflict that erupted in May, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Council issued a release, condemning the march, accusing the IDP protesters of attempting to breach the 'buffer line' and provoke the Kuki-Zo community. The council said that the "pro-testers' coordinated movement" despite restrictions led Central forces to use tear gas and smoke shells to control the situation.

"This reflects a recurring pattern of provocation and intimidation," said Ginza Vualzong, secretary (information and publicity) of the council. He added that normalcy cannot prevail "when one community continues to break the peace while the other is forced to remain in constant vigilance".

Reasserting its demand, the KZC stated that "a Union Territory with Constitutional safeguards" is the only viable solution to ensure lasting stability and security for the Kuki-Zo people.

The protest against the Sangai Festival continued on Saturday, a day after Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurated it at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district.

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) taking shelter at a relief camp located at the Sericulture complex in Kwakta, about 50 km south of Imphal, staged a rally against holding of the festival, from Kwakta to Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district.

However, they were prevented from proceeding to Churachandpur by security forces stationed at Phougakchao Ikhai. Earlier in the day, a sit-in demonstration against the festival was held at Kwakta.

On Friday evening, tension erupted at Phougakchao Ikhai after a large number of IDPs hailing from different places including Phougakchao Ikhai, Torbung Bangla, Waikhurok and parts of Churachandpur, attempted to return to their abandoned villages. Some IDPs were injured in a confrontation after security forces pre-vented them from continuing the onward march.

Supporting the move of the IDPs, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, a joint body of civil society organisations, appealed to the public to abstain from attending the Sangai Festival.

Amid the ongoing protest, the Manipur Governor had inaugurated the Sangai Festival in Imphal East district on Friday with only department officials and security personnel being present at the venue.