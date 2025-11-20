Manipur valley flares as COCOMI, IDPs launch massive protests against Sangai Fest

Imphal, Nov 20: Massive coordinated protests by COCOMI volunteers and internally displaced persons (IDPs) swept across Imphal and other valley districts on Thursday, as anger mounted over the government’s decision to go ahead with the Sangai Festival amid the ongoing ethnic crisis.

The most violent confrontation unfolded at the Hatta Kangjeibung Gate, the main venue of the Sangai Festival, where COCOMI volunteers attempted to force their way towards the entrance.

Protesters shouted intense slogans and even hurled water bottles at security personnel, triggering a chaotic scuffle before security forces managed to push them back.

The security had to resort to tear gas shelling to disperse the crowd at Hatta Kanjeibung, the main entrance gate to the festival, in Imphal East.

Parallel demonstrations erupted across multiple relief centres and localities.

Protests were reported at Samunbung Relief Camp, Sanjiva Relief Camp, Lambuikhonahong in Uripok, Lanol in Imphal West, Akampat Relief Camp, Standard College in Imphal East, Keirao, and several areas in Moirang, Kwakta and Kumbi in Bishnupur district.

The IDPs held placards and raised slogans boycotting the Sangai festival and demanding resettlement of IDPs before organising it.

At a relief camp in Lamboikhongnangkhong, IDP Shanta Singh said, "We are barely surviving at the relief camps. It's heartbreaking to see that our issues are being gradually sidelined to portray a normalcy in the state. We demand our resettlement before any mega festival is organised by the government."

At another relief camp in Akampat, inmate Khuraijam Kamba openly criticised the government’s decision to host the festival.

“The major objection against the Sangai Festival is that it has nothing to do with resettlement and the peace process. It is eyewash by the government,” he said.

Protesters reiterated that holding a tourism festival when thousands remain displaced is unacceptable, demanding immediate, concrete steps toward permanent rehabilitation.

Security measures have been intensified across the capital and valley districts as tensions remain high and protests continue to spread.