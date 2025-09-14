Churachandpur on edge as Zomi youth clash with security forces a day after PM’s visit

Churachandpur, Sept 14: Tensions flared in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Sunday, barely a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, as clashes broke out between youths of the Zomi tribe and security forces.

According to sources, a large group of young men surrounded the Churachandpur police station demanding the release of several individuals who had been picked up for allegedly vandalising decorations ahead of the Prime Minister’s programme.

Police said the arrests were linked to incidents of damage to property in the run-up to Modi’s visit.

The protest, which began peacefully, quickly escalated into violence. Eyewitnesses reported youths armed with stones and sticks confronting security personnel.





In some instances, protestors sang the national anthem as a form of defiance, while in others they resorted to open violence. Residents expressed alarm at how a demonstration turned into full-blown clashes.

This is the second outbreak of violence in Churachandpur within three days. On Thursday, miscreants had attempted to remove decorations at Peasonmun village, about 5 km from the police station, triggering clashes with police when they intervened.

The latest unrest comes in the immediate aftermath of Modi’s high-profile visit on Friday, during which he laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur.

Key initiatives include the Manipur Urban Roads, Drainage and Asset Management Improvement Project valued at Rs 3,647 crore, and the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) Project worth Rs 550 crore.

The Prime Minister also announced nine working women’s hostels to be built at a cost of Rs 142 crore, along with super-speciality healthcare facilities worth Rs 105 crore.

Earlier in the day, Modi visited Churachandpur’s Peace Ground, where he interacted with families displaced by ethnic violence and assured them of the Centre’s commitment to restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

As of Sunday evening, security forces remained deployed in strength around the police station, while residents voiced concern over the repeated flare-ups in the district.