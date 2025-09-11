Clashes erupt in Manipur’s Churachandpur ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Imphal, Sept 11: Tensions flared in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Thursday evening, just two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit, after clashes broke out between police and unidentified miscreants.

The incident took place at Peasonmun Village, located about five kilometres from the Churachandpur police station.

According to initial reports, a group of miscreants attempted to destroy and remove decorations that had been set up in preparation for the Prime Minister’s upcoming programme. When police personnel intervened, a confrontation reportedly followed, escalating into violent clashes.

Visuals emerging from the area showed damage to several properties, though the extent of losses could not be immediately assessed.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the confrontation was intense, but official confirmation regarding the number of people injured is still awaited.

When contacted, senior police officials in Churachandpur refrained from making any immediate statement, saying it was “too early” to provide details.

Security forces have been deployed in the area to prevent further escalation, and additional reinforcements are expected as the Prime Minister’s visit approaches.

The clashes come at a sensitive time, with authorities working on high alert to ensure the smooth conduct of Modi’s visit to the state.

Earlier, the Manipur government confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on September 13.

During his brief stay, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend two rallies - one at Imphal’s Kangla Fort and the other in Churachandpur, and is expected to lay the foundation stones of projects cumulatively worth a total of Rs 8,500 crore.

Security arrangements have been beefed up ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the violence-hit state.







