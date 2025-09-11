PM to lay foundation stones, inaugurate projects worth Rs 8,500 Cr in Manipur

Imphal, Sept 11: The Manipur government, on Thursday, confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on September 13.

During his brief stay, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend two rallies - one at Imphal’s Kangla Fort and the other in Churachandpur, and is expected to lay the foundation stones of projects cumulatively worth a total of Rs 8,500 crore.

Sources familiar with the matter said that during his visit to Churachandpur's Peace Ground, Modi is expected to initiate development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.

At Kangla Fort, where he is expetced to address a large gathering, the Prime Minister will inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore.

The government announced that key beneficiaries will include working women’s hostels, the PM DeVine Scheme, Manipur Infotech Development projects, Manipur Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata, Eklavya Residential Schools and projects under the Smart City Mission, among others.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife in Churachandpur about the Prime Minister possibly announcing a mini airport in the hill district.

Reacting to the news of major project launches, Churachandpur resident Len Haokip, said, “Talks are already going around about the likely foundation laying of a mini airport; it has been a long-pending demand.”

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the announcement during this visit.