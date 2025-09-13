PM Modi unveils development projects worth over Rs 7,300 Cr in Manipur

Churachandpur, Sept 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, collectively valued at more than Rs 7,300 crore.

Among the key initiatives are the Manipur Urban Roads, Drainage and Asset Management Improvement Project worth Rs 3,647 crore, and the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) Project valued at Rs 550 crore.

The Prime Minister also announced the construction of nine working women’s hostels at a cost of Rs 142 crore, alongside super-speciality healthcare facilities worth Rs 105 crore.

Infrastructure development in and around Imphal’s Polo Ground (RS 30 crore), and the strengthening of facilities in 120 schools across 16 districts (RS 134 crore) were also included.

In addition, Modi laid the foundation for projects related to rural connectivity, education and tourism (Rs 102 crore), the construction of a multipurpose indoor stadium at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex (Rs 36 crore), and the upgradation of NH 102A in Tengnoupal (Rs 502 crore).

Before addressing the public gathering, the Prime Minister visited Churachandpur’s Peace Ground, where he interacted with families displaced ethnic violence.

He assured them of the Centre’s commitment to restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

The ethnic clashes, which broke out in May 2023, have so far claimed over 260 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people — nearly 40,000 from the Kuki-Zo community and around 20,000 Meiteis.

While many have migrated outside the state, thousands continue to live in relief camps under difficult conditions, with little privacy or income opportunities.

Officials said the government has been running skill development programmes — including candle-making and incense production — to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) as part of its rehabilitation efforts.









With inputs from PTI