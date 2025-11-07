Biren Singh seeks support for IDPs, urges restoration of elected govt in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 7: Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday expressed deep concern over the hardships faced by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and reiterated that restoring a popular government in Manipur is essential to effectively tackle the ongoing humanitarian and administrative challenges.

Speaking to reporters, Biren Singh said the IDPs were enduring immense suffering in relief camps.

“IDPs are facing a lot of inconvenience. We understand your situation. Just yesterday, I spoke to some IDPs who told me that six people are living together in a small room. They came to me crying, complaining that even their toilets are not working,” he said.

He appealed to local clubs and civil organisations to extend assistance and urged the Deputy Collector to inspect every relief camp on a weekly basis.

“I have also contacted the Medical Department regarding the issue. We MLAs are consulting each other on what more we can do to help,” he added.

Commenting on the functioning of the administration under President’s Rule, Biren Singh said that while the Governor and bureaucrats were working, governance remained slow and procedural.

“The difference between a popular government and President’s Rule is that, in an elected government, we are ready to take risks in the interest of the people. But under bureaucratic administration, files take time to move, and the system becomes sluggish. Bureaucrats fear being questioned, while ministers in a popular government take decisions on the spot,” he remarked.

On the prospects of restoring an elected government, the former Chief Minister revealed that a delegation of 25 BJP MLAs had recently visited New Delhi to press their demand.

“We met the Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, who assured us that he would take up the matter at higher levels. The very next day, six of us met BJP General Secretary B.L. Santosh and clearly conveyed that there is immense public pressure to form a popular government in Manipur,” Biren said.

He, however, declined to comment on reports that some BJP MLAs had finalised the name of Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh as the potential leader of the BJP Legislature Party.

Despite the political uncertainty, Biren Singh appreciated Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s efforts, stating that he was “trying hard to bring positive changes” amid growing complaints from IDPs that officials were not conducting adequate field visits.

“The Governor is an experienced person; we must trust his efforts,” he added.