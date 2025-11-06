‘Rs 4 a day for rice?’ Manipur IDPs reject relief cash, protest at Imphal Office

Imphal, Nov 6: Venting anger and disappointment over discrepancies in the disbursal of ration allowances, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from two relief camps staged a protest at the Sawombung SDO Office in Imphal East, on Wednesday.

As a part of the protest, the IDPs of Sawombung and Sajiwa camps returned their one-month ration allowance, which is credited via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), to the SDO office through an Executive Magistrate.

The displaced persons expressed resentment over receiving Rs 84 per person, which they said, contradicted the government’s earlier announcement of Rs 80 per person and Rs 20 for ration.

Reports suggested that Rs 16, allegedly meant for rice distribution charges, was deducted, leaving the families feeling deceived.

Speaking to the press, Koijam Sharat, Convenor of the Apex Committee of Victim Villagers (comprising Ekou, Sadu Yengkhuman, Dolaithabi, Leitalpokpi Mairenpat, and Sadu Lampak), blamed the confusion on poor coordination and lack of clear communication between departments.

He urged authorities to clarify the calculation process and ensure that IDPs receive their full entitled benefits.

One IDP at the site explained that earlier, when rice was distributed directly, each beneficiary was charged Rs 20 for 400 grams per day (200 grams per person).

Under the new cash transfer system, however, they now receive only Rs 4 per day for the same amount, prompting many to question, “From where can we buy 400 grams of rice for Rs 4?”

Tension prevailed briefly before local authorities and an Executive Magistrate intervened to calm the situation.

Meanwhile, IDPs from other relief camps have also voiced dissatisfaction with the government’s decision to replace direct ration supply with cash transfers, demanding transparency and fairness in the relief assistance process.

They have warned that if their grievances are not addressed within ten days, they may intensify their agitation.











