165 militants lay down arms in three Arunachal districts in six years: Minister

Itanagar, Mar 9: A total of 165 militants from various insurgent groups have laid down their arms in Arunachal Pradesh’s insurgency-affected districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding over the past six years, State Home Minister Mama Natung told the Assembly on Monday while replying to a written question by NPP MLA Thangwang Wangham.

Natung said that between January 2020 and December 2025, a total of 47 militants surrendered before security forces in Tirap district, 41 in Changlang district and 77 in Longding district.

The minister said 50 cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) surrendered in the three districts. Another 37 militants belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khango-Yung Aung) laid down arms.

Besides, 35 rebels of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) also surrendered during the period.

Natung further said that 27 cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) surrendered, along with 14 of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Reformation), five of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khango-Nonny), four of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Unification).

Two each from the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang-2) and the Eastern Naga National Organisation (ENNO), and one rebel from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang-Ang).

Natung said that surrendered cadres are provided benefits under the government's Surrender and Rehabilitation scheme, including financial assistance amounting to Rs 1.4 crore in the last six years.

He said that a rehabilitation camp at Bhismaknagar in Lower Dibang Valley district has been operational since January 9 last year and the surrendered cadres are currently staying there.

Vocational training programmes are also being conducted for the skill development of the surrendered militants. During the current fiscal, short-term vocational training was provided to 26 cadres, the Minister said, adding that the scheme has no provision for direct employment or housing.

He further stated that under the provisions of the Surrender and Rehabilitation scheme, cases relating to minor offences against successfully rehabilitated cadres may be considered for withdrawal in accordance with government policy.

However, Natung clarified that cadres involved in heinous offences such as murder, rape, abduction and other serious crimes will face due process of law and surrender will not be treated as amnesty from criminal liability.

He also said the government has taken steps to strengthen the Surrender and Rehabilitation scheme by sanctioning an additional stipend of Rs 6,000 per cadre and approving Rs 109.10 lakh for improvement of rehabilitation infrastructure.

Earlier on March 2, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, while addressing the inaugural session of the state-level conference of Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commandants, had said that the state does not have a homegrown insurgency.

“We do not have a homegrown insurgency. Whatever challenges exist, we must take ownership and resolve them. We cannot remain dependent on the Government of India for everything. It is our state, and we must rectify our issues,” he had said.

PTI