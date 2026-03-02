‘Arrests alone not enough,’ says Arunachal CM; flags 30% conviction rate

Itanagar, Mar 2: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Monday, called for a shift from arrest-oriented policing to a conviction-driven criminal justice system, describing the state’s reported conviction rate of around 30% as a matter of concern.

“Arrests alone are not enough. Our conviction rate is reportedly around 30%. We must coordinate with the law and judiciary departments to understand why convictions are low and address the gaps,” Khandu said, while addressing the inaugural session of the state-level conference of Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commandants at the DK Convention Centre.

He urged joint brainstorming among the police, law and judicial departments to plug systemic loopholes and strengthen prosecution mechanisms.

Khandu also stressed on the need to augment manpower at the State Forensic Science Laboratory and upgrade forensic capabilities to improve the quality of investigations.

On border security, he noted that Arunachal Pradesh shares international boundaries with Bhutan, Myanmar and Tibet.

He underscored the importance of heightened vigilance and correct official references in correspondence.

The Chief Minister emphasised closer monitoring along the Myanmar border, particularly in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, where extortion and drug trafficking linked to cross-border insurgent influence continue to pose challenges.

“We do not have a homegrown insurgency. Whatever challenges exist, we must take ownership and resolve them. We cannot remain dependent on the Government of India for everything. It is our state, and we must rectify our issues,” he said.

Khandu also commended the Arunachal Pradesh Police for neutralising attempts to revive insurgency under the banner of the United Tani Army.

He called for strengthening the Special Task Force, enhancing manpower and training, and improving coordination with central armed forces, including the Assam Rifles.

On illegal immigration, Khandu said the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, is being technologically upgraded and will soon be rolled out in a digital format across the state.

He stressed the need for proactive measures to check illegal immigration, adding that digitisation would enhance monitoring and transparency.

Highlighting the growing importance of technology in policing, the Chief Minister underlined the need to strengthen internal security, cyber capabilities and digital forensics.

“Technology represents the future of policing,” he said. Khandu also urged the activation of official social media platforms of the Police Department to improve transparency and public outreach.

“The public must know the good work done by the police. Social media should be used for official communication, not personal purposes,” he said, suggesting the formation of a dedicated social media team under the Director General of Police.

Referring to Arunachal Pradesh’s tribal diversity, Khandu advised officers to remain sensitive to regional concerns and maintain structured dialogue with stakeholders to ensure inclusive governance.

PTI