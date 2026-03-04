ULFA (I) lieutenant surrenders in Arunachal’s Tirap post security operation

Margherita, March 4: Amid continued counter-insurgency efforts in the Northeast, a cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district.

The surrendered insurgent has been identified as self-styled 2nd Lieutenant Bitul Baruah (31), who was reportedly active with the ULFA (I) faction.

According to an official statement from a press release, specific inputs were received regarding the presence of a ULFA (I) cadre in the general area of Horu Chinghan.

Acting on the information, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles launched a focused operation on Tuesday from its Company Operating Base (COB) at Noglo.

“Upon reaching the suspected location, efforts were made to establish contact with the individual and persuade him to surrender. Following sustained negotiations and operational pressure, the cadre agreed to lay down arms and was taken into custody at COB Noglo,” a defence spokesperson said.

During the surrender, security personnel recovered one 0.40 calibre pistol along with a magazine and two live rounds of ammunition.

The official statement stated that the development “underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-based operations and the humane, persuasive approach adopted by the Khonsa Battalion.”

“The force remains committed to maintaining peace, security and stability in the region and continues to motivate misguided youth to return to the mainstream,” it further added.

Further investigation and necessary legal formalities are currently underway.

Khonsa, a small hill town nestled in a valley and surrounded by the Himalayas, is the headquarters of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The ULFA (I), led by 68-year-old Paresh Baruah, has been involved in insurgent activities mainly in Assam for over four decades.

Meanwhile, security forces in Arunachal Pradesh last month foiled a major terror plot by arresting a militant of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) and recovering a cache of arms and ammunition during a joint operation in the border district of Longding.

With inputs from IANS